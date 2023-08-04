Friday, August 4, 2023, 09:37



The young artist Marta Saorín Yepes (Abarán, 1990) presented her second video clip, ‘Tú también puedes’, in the Abarán bullring in front of nearly 200 people a few days ago. The councilors Jaime Tornero, Fátima Saorín and Penelope Luna dedicated some affectionate words to him.

The video clip has been recorded entirely in Abarán and includes locations such as the José Vargas Library, the Hermitage, the Noria Grande, La Fuente de Benito or the El Jarral area. It has had the collaboration of the Art Association, the comparsa ‘Que me quiten lo bailao’, numerous neighbors and the departments of Tourism and Culture. Its producer has been David Tantalean. Prior to the premiere of the video clip, Marta Saorín performed two songs with Silvia Campillo on piano and Ana Mecías on double bass. ‘Tu sonrisa’, together with the girl Lara, which was her first video clip, in 2021 and which she dedicated to her deceased father two years earlier, and the second, which she will record soon, ‘You are everything to me’ (You are everything to me). my). Marta Saorín, who began to sing from a very young age, acknowledged that «I have fulfilled my dream of dedicating myself to song, my passion. At the age of 12 I started composing songs». Before making the leap to song, Saorín worked from 2011 to 2021 as a Laboratory Quality Technician, a task that she found impossible to reconcile with music.

In the musical ‘Frozen’



Since 2019 she has not stopped working and that year she was hired by Clap Clap Producciones with which she has toured Spain with the musical ‘Frozen’ in the role of Elsa, while alternating as a guest artist as an opening act for singers such as David de María, David Otero, Mario Vaquerizo, La Unión, Bonnie Tyler and the couple Malena Gracia and Arévalo, as listed. She is married and the mother of eight-year-old Miguel, she is the fifth of six siblings and is also a Physical Conditioning Technician. She hopes that her new song will reach Latin America and Portugal. Also, her happiness does not end there. “I will be a mother for the second time at the beginning of 2024.” Her presence in hotels, beach bars and weddings is constant, admits this admirer of Pastora Soler and Juan Luis Guerra. Reading, cinema, theater, sports and music make up her universe.