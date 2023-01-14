oh“At the bottom there is room” could bring us a new death! Claudia Llanos and Diego Montalbán were enjoying a pleasant and secret morning meeting inside Francesca’s when Jimmy Gonzales—who had not received the message that the restaurant would open later—entered the premises and found them face to face. Now, the chef seeks to silence him discreetly, but a suggestive gesture from the ‘Shark’s Look’ makes believe that it could have a new victim in the American TV series.

Diego’s clear infidelity could be expensive after taking the most feared villain of “AFHS” to his own restaurant. Jimmy isn’t quite sure what he saw, but Claudia could attack at the least expected moment not only ‘Noni’, but also one of the Gonzales. What will happen later?