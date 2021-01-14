The Council of Majorca has started putting up new 80 kilometer per hour signs along the Via Waist. The first signs have gone up by the Valldemossa, Puigpunyent (Can Valero industrial estate), La Vileta, Son Dureta and Son Rapinya exits. The rest will be put up over the coming days.

The new speed limit will take effect from February 1. The reasons for the lower limit are to cut emissions, reduce noise levels and prevent accidents. The Partido Popular opposition at the Council have asked for this lower limit to apply to some sections and not the whole of the Via Cintura. The party says that a mobility commission has not yet been convened, as had been promised by the councilor for mobility, Ivan Sevillano.