The new Dutch version of the famous piece Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a hit in Dutch theaters. The performance premiered in January and has already received more than 25,000 visitors on Tuesday. That is why the play was awarded a Golden Ticket Award, which the theater industry awards for this milestone.
Show editors
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#version #Virginia #Woolf #big #hit #tickets #sold
Leave a Reply