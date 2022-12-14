As you already know, The Witcher 3 is being updated for the new generation of consoles, with improved graphics and performance that owners have liked Xbox Series X/S and PS5. However, not everything is happiness, since the version of pc It has been presenting bugs that users are detecting without any problems.

It is said that among the most prominent problems are the poor optimization of the ray tracing, To this is added that the application takes users out of nowhere when they are completing missions or exploring the world. To this is added the spontaneous stoppages that although they do not take away from the title, they can be annoying at the time of having the fights.

This is what he commented CD Project Red:

We are aware of the issues PC players have been reporting since last night’s release of the update. We are actively investigating all of the reports and will be providing an update on particular issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience! — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 14, 2022

Faced with the problem, the development study ensures that they will be investigating to bring a new update that amends these errors. So for now users are advised to disable the ray tracing or any function that can demand a lot from the video game.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: This kind of thing always happens with any important update, whether the port goes wrong on consoles, on PC and other issues. Computer users will have to wait.