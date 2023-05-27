Estadão Contenti

5/26/2023 – 7:28 PM

One of the changes proposed by the City of São Paulo to try to curb the boom of 250,000 micro-apartments in the city was removed from the new version of the Master Plan revision bill. The substitutive text removed the section that allowed the “free” construction of parking spaces near the subway, train and bus lanes only for apartments of at least 30 m² in mixed-use buildings. With the proposed amendment, this rule will only cover fully residential condominiums, which are less than half of what is built in these areas, as a result of municipal benefits for commerce, services, offices and studios for temporary lease in apartment buildings.

The text that replaces the one proposed by the Ricardo Nunes (MDB) administration was presented by the bill’s rapporteur, councilor Rodrigo Goulart (PSD), at a public hearing on Tuesday, 23. made in the final version before the first vote, on Wednesday, 31st, with the second and definitive appreciation in the following week. A lawsuit filed by the Public Ministry of São Paulo seeks, however, to suspend the procedure until the City Council presents a study that explains the impacts and reasons for the changes in the original project.

The new version also drew attention for bringing rules that encourage the creation of taller buildings in the city, among other changes. There is also a stretch that provides for the expansion of Burle Marx Park, with the annexation of areas of the surrounding Atlantic Forest. If approved, the new version will be in force until at least 2029, depending on the approval of a new Master Plan, which may take longer.

In the case of parking spaces, the withdrawal of the stretch proposed by the City Hall for mixed-use buildings will result in the maintenance of the current rules. That is, those developments that have retail on the ground floor or studios officially classified as non-residential (even if used as fixed housing in practice) will be able to build “for free” a parking space for each unit, regardless of the footage, even if they are 10m² , for example.

The current norm is applied in a context in which apartments are getting smaller (about 2/3 of those recently launched are less than 45 m², for example) and developers are betting on micro-units to optimize the total vacancies in buildings, for example. That is, the studio garage is not actually his, but directed to a larger apartment, sold with two parking spaces. like the Estadão explained, the boom in compact units is linked to other factors as well, such as the record drop in interest rates from 2018 to 2020 and a 2016 decree, for example.

This is the third time that the section on incentives for creating parking spaces near “transport axes” has been modified since the presentation of the Master Plan draft by the City Hall, in January. At the time, the Nunes administration justified that the objective was precisely “to discourage the production of micro housing units in these regions well served by public transport, which have not met the housing needs of family nuclei”.

The change takes place in conjunction with another that expands the area of ​​influence of transport axes from 600 m to up to 1 km, in the case of train and subway stations, and from 300 m to up to 450 m, in bus lanes. That is, if the PL is approved in the current form, an even greater volume of new developments may have one vacancy per apartment if they have mixed use, which is encouraged by the Municipality through various built benefits.

In addition, studies have shown that this change is greater especially in middle and upper class neighborhoods, such as Butantã, Brooklin and Pinheiros. The original objective of the Master Plan was for these developments to attract a population that would use public transport, in order to reduce car trips around the city.

In the opinion in which he justifies the changes to the substitutive text, the reviewer only indicates that they were carried out to “correct the distortion generated by the current rule”, without explaining why he chose not to resolve the distortion of the current rule in the use case mixed, as occurred in the PL sent to the Chamber. In the case of the expansion of the radius of influence of the axes, the answer is that it was done to correct “some punctual distortions existing in the current maps”. Contacted by the report, councilor Rodrigo Goulart and the City Hall did not comment on the decisions.

The concentration of mixed-use buildings close to the metro, train and bus corridors is public knowledge. The 2014 – 2021 Strategic Master Plan Application Diagnosis, made by the City Hall, points out that about half of the city’s licensed apartments in axis are in mixed-use developments, for example. The document even points out that “the proportion of transformed area (land), built-up area and number of housing units in mixed-use developments tripled from one legislation to the next, gaining special prominence in the EETUs (axles)”.

‘Instead of correcting the distortion that has occurred, it enhances’, says researcher

Law professor and coordinator of the Urban Issues Center at Insper, Bianca Tavolari believes that so many changes in the same rule bring legal uncertainty to the real estate market, with what she calls “immense lack of coordination”. “In the axes, more and more, mixed developments are predominant, not residential ones.”

It also assesses that the rule that made it difficult for microunits with a garage proposed by the Nunes administration was insufficient to contain the studio boom, which have access to other attractive incentives. In addition, for her, the garage rules for residential use are not positive, as they allow gaps for the construction of apartments with more than one space.

A study by an Insper working group led by researcher Adriano Borges Costa identified, for example, that the version proposed by the City Hall would allow developments with medium-sized units (from 60 to 80 m²) to have up to 33% more vacancies than the current rule . In practice, the study estimates that the maximum number of vacancies could grow by 12%. However, as it is in March, it has not yet considered the rules of the new text.

Coordinator of the Laboratory of Projects and Public Policies (LPP) and professor at Mackenzie, urbanist Valter Caldana assesses that the removal of the stretch maintains and even enhances a “distortion” of the current law. In addition, he criticizes the large volume of changes proposed in the new version of the PL.

“This substitute weakens the plan. It causes achievements to be lost. Instead of correcting the distortion that has occurred, it enhances it”, he points out. “He is messing with structural elements that move the plan away from its objectives and is creating a situation of unsustainability in every sense, economic, sustainable, social, cultural.”

New version of the PL of the Master Plan has more changes that impact on garages

There are also other proposed changes to the rule for garages close to subways, trains and bus lanes. One of them is that the vacancy rule will also come into force on the axes that have not been “activated”, that is, with no forecast for the start of work or similar. In the case of the future Line 6-Orange, for example, the stations’ catchment area was activated in 2016, impacting the growing verticality of neighborhoods such as Pompeia.

The rule for “free” spaces in apartments in residential buildings has a second option. In addition to one parking space for each unit of at least 30 m², there is also the option of one parking space for every 70 m² of private built area. For experts, this would make it easier for large apartments to have more than one vacancy. Originally, City Hall suggested that this alternative involve “computable built area”, which includes part of the common areas, for example, but it was changed by the councilors.

It is also possible to have additional vacancies upon payment of an onerous grant. This alternative has, however, a greater impact on the project and cost, which need to comply with limits on the built area and average unit size (today, it is around 80 m² in the case of axles).

The new text of the PL also maintained a proposal by the City Hall to give 10% of the built area “free” to developments without any parking space. For specialists heard by Estadão, given other incentives provided for by the Master Plan, it is difficult to say whether this norm could discourage the number of garages close to mass transportation.

Another measure aimed at discouraging this boom was maintained in the new version of the PL: that which increases the social interest factor (used in calculating what builders are charged when they build above a basic limit) for units below 30 m², equaling -those of 70 m², while those of medium size will be more attractive. Today, this factor is more advantageous for properties up to 50 m². The difference will be a factor of 0.8 to 1 on the basis of the calculation.























