Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/31/2024 – 19:30

After successive delays, the new version of Oi's judicial recovery plan should be completed by the beginning of February, as determined by the Estadão/Broadcast with people familiar with the case. The structure of the new plan will be similar to the first version, based on the injection of new money, the conversion of part of the debt into shares and the sale of assets, but subject to changes in terms.

The months-long delay in completing the plan is due to the complexity of the negotiation and the lack of convergence between the company and creditors on contributions and conditions.

Oi entered judicial recovery for the second time in March 2023, with debt of R$44.3 billion. The first version of the plan was presented in May, and the company hoped to sign a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with creditors by July, which has not yet happened.

The RSA's function is to gather the necessary support from creditors to consolidate the definitive plan and approve it at the meeting to be held one month later. The absence of an agreement and the postponement of the plan indicate the difficulty of understanding between the parties. However, this would be about to be resolved, according to people who follow the negotiations.

When contacted, Oi informed that negotiations with creditors are ongoing and the company will soon present a proposal for a new plan, as recently communicated. Any news regarding the evolution of negotiations will be communicated to the market, according to the company.

Over the last year, Oi has prioritized negotiations with bondholders and credit export agencies, which account for around two-thirds of the financial debt. Local and foreign banks are also creditors, but in this case negotiations were more difficult because these institutions went to court against the telecom's new request for judicial recovery. So far, the uprising against the new recovery has not been successful.

New money and debt conversion

The first version of Oi's plan provided for the injection of US$750 million into the company, in addition to emergency financing (debtor in possession, or DIP) of US$275 million, increased to US$400 million and already passed on to the operator.

The initial plan also provided for the conversion of financial debt into share capital. In this way, Oi's financial creditors would be the new owners of the company, with the potential to hold up to an 80% stake in the telecom, resulting in a very large dilution of the current shareholders.

Oi's largest individual creditor is Bank of New York Mellon, with around R$9 billion. The bank acts as administrator of the credits of a group of bond investors issued by Oi. The second largest creditor, with R$8 billion, is GDC Partners, fiduciary agent for issuing bank credit notes (CCBs) and debentures.

In third comes the credit export agency (ECA) Wilmington Trust, from London, with around R$5 billion. Another relevant ECA is the China Development Bank, with R$3.8 billion. These agencies played an important role as financiers of network and equipment purchases by Oi in the past.

The largest local creditor is Itaú BBA, with R$2 billion. The others are: Banco do Nordeste (R$156 million), Banco da Amazônia (R$100 million), Bradesco (R$34 million) and Santander (R$2.2 million).

Sale of assets

The initial plan also covers the sale of a stake in Oi Fibra, a business unit that has 4 million broadband customers. The sale process was launched at the end of 2023 by Oi through the hiring of banks Citi and BTG Pactual to survey interested parties.

The company's forecast was to obtain around R$4.8 billion for a 40% stake in Oi Fibra, but the values ​​may change according to the ongoing survey.

The deal attracted interest from other major national telcos, as well as regional internet providers, according to sources. In the next phase of this process, Oi will receive the first non-binding proposals and, in a second phase, advance to binding proposals from the best qualified interested parties.

Command change

This month, Oi announced the departure of Rodrigo Abreu from the position of executive president, leaving him as a member of the board of directors and in charge of following negotiations with creditors about the plan.

Abreu's term as president ran until the end of January. O Estadão/Broadcast found that the executive decided, in agreement with the council, not to renew. This is because Oi will undergo a major change in its shareholder structure, followed by likely changes in the board and management.

As a result, the presidency of Oi was provisionally placed in the hands of Mateus Affonso Bandeira, who was already a member of the company's board of directors as an independent member. Bandeira is also an advisor to Vibra Energia, Intelbrás and Marcopolo, and was previously CEO of Falconi Consultoria and Banrisul.