In 2021, an alternative Virtual Reality version of the legendary game was announced Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas For Meta Quest, we had been 3 years knowing practically nothing about the project, however Rockstar Games and Meta have announced that the game has been delayed indefinitely.

Rockstar Games announced the news via Youtube while Meta made this news official on IGN saying that “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects. We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future.“.

We don’t know much about how advanced the project was, as no images of the state of its production were ever shared, however, we find it quite interesting to think that they wanted to adapt it to a virtual reality version, as we are talking about a video game with a huge open world, only surpassed by Grand Theft Auto V in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Without a doubt, this video game would be one of the most interesting projects in recent years, however, it is quite likely that it will end up coming out in several more years.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: How to play it free on mobile devices

The legendary Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas It is one of the best video games in history and due to the long-standing popularity it continues to have to date, Rockstar Games included the title along with GTA III and GTA Vice City in a remastered trilogy that was released on multiple media, including mobile devices.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It is available completely free with your Netflix subscriptionso no, it’s not completely free, but surely you or one of your friends has an account, right?

