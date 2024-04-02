













New version of El Duro breaks it on Prime Video and sets viewing records | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Things are going very well for the movie. road Housebetter known as The hard in Latin America. This film, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, has reached the impressive record of 50 million views.

He achieved that in just his first two weekends. According to Amazon, in this way it surpasses any other mark imposed by another original film on this service. The film arrived on this platform on March 21, 2024.

This new version of The hard, which is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays James Dalton. In the original 1989 film, Dalton was played by the late Patrick Swayze.

We recommend: The ads arrive on Amazon Prime Video starting April 11.

Jennifer Salke, who is in charge of Amazon MGM Studios, highlighted this record saying that it is '[…]a testament to the hard work and commitment of his entire film team and the film's cast…'.

Fountain: Amazon Prime Video.

Salke especially highlighted Gyllenhaal's participation. But the participation and performances in The hard from actors and actresses such as Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet and Billy Magnussen.

He said the same about Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, JD Pardo and more members. Jennifer Salke pointed out 'It's fantastic to see the film take off with fans of the iconic original film and with great participation from new audiences'.

Salke finished by saying that The hard is 'an incredible film that is really giving everyone something to talk about and we couldn't be more proud!'.

Although the audience has responded enthusiastically to this new version, specialized critics have not been so kind.

Fountain: Amazon Prime Video.

This film has an average of 59% on Rotten Tomatoes with 183 reviews, and audiences give it a 54%. But the 1989 original didn't have great reviews either, scoring 43% and 67%, respectively.

With details from Deadline. Apart from The hard We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)