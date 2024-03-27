Qualcomm Technologies and Google have joined forces to launch a version of Chrome optimized for devices equipped with Snapdragon technology. This special version of the most used browser in the world is available from today, anticipating the arrival of PCs based on the Snapdragon compatible ARM devices but is also enriched with cutting-edge features, including generative artificial intelligence experiments. These innovations are the result of Google's commitment to making Chrome a fast, secure and easy-to-use browser on both desktop and mobile.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Google, underlined the importance of the partnership with Qualcomm Technologies in bringing the Chrome browsing experience to an ever-increasing number of users, significantly improving the web experience on ARM PCs. The collaboration between Google and Qualcomm is nothing new, having been rooted since the launch of the first Android phone in 2008. The two giants have worked together on various fronts, from wearable devices to the most recent XR projects, reaffirming their bond in January with the aim to further push technological innovation.

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Inc., commented on the importance of this partnership in the context of the evolution of the PC industry. With the advent of the AI ​​PC era, the new version of Chrome for Snapdragon Preliminary tests with Snapdragon This not only attests to the superior capabilities of the new Chrome but also sets the stage for a revolution in the use of Windows PCs, promising a future in which speed, security and usability are raised to new levels of excellence. Chrome for Windows on Snapdragon is already available for download.