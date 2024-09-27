The model ChatGPT 4o-mini has received a major update that gives it multimodal capabilities, a feature that was previously only available in the full version. Initially, the 4o-mini lacked key functionality such as creating images, writing code, describing uploaded images or interacting with memory. However, now the mini model has access to all these tools, allowing users a much more complete experience.

Curiously, this update has happened discreetly, without an official announcement. The FAQ still indicates that the 4o-mini model does not support multimodal capabilities, but in practice, these new features are available to subscribers Plus. Free users, however, do not yet have access to these improvements.

This update marks a significant difference compared to the previous model, ChatGPT 3.5which did not have any multimodal capabilities. In addition to the new tools, the 4o-mini now offers faster and more efficient access to functions, which represents a significant technological advance.

Despite its benefits, this development also poses a risk for the labor market. The growing capacity of artificial intelligence models, such as 4o-mini, could endanger jobs such as customer service, content writers and data analysts, as these advanced tools are increasingly efficient and versatile. in tasks that previously required human intervention.

Via: Testingcatalog