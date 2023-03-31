This is the overview of the most important shifts in the Top 40 from April 1. In the list we see 4 arrivals, 8 repeaters, 12 risers and 16 dropers.

36 (–) TATTOO- Loreen

In 2012 Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden with Euphoria. The song by the then 29-year-old singer became the biggest Eurovision Song Contest hit we ever saw in the Top 40.

Sweden has now won the festival six times, just behind record holder Ireland with seven wins. Loreen was convincingly selected during the Swedish preliminary round with the song Tattoo. After the win, she came from nothing to 1 in the Swedish hit list.

Never before has a foreign entry of the Eurovision Song Contest been in the Top 40 so well in advance: Tattoo comes in at number 36.

34 (–) GUARDIAN ANGEL- Marco Schuitmaker

With Nobody Kisses If You, the then 17-year-old Marco Schuitmaker released his first single in 2017. The singer from Oude Pekela knows how to successfully expand that success in the following years. In September of 2022 he will release a new version of Engelbewaarder, the song written by Pierre Kartner in 1976 and released by the Belgian Mieke. See also Highland Park: Shots fired at US parade near Chicago - Six dead

Marco Schuitmaker makes his debut in the Top 40 this week and is new at number 34.

23 (–) EYES CLOSED- Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s fifth studio album, Subtract, will be released on May 5. That means that 23 new songs from the British singer will appear. The first of these is Eyes Closed, on which Max Martin and Fred Again.. also contributed. The song is a tribute to Ed’s close friend Jamal who passed away in March. Themes such as depression and anxiety were Sheeran’s main sources of inspiration.

Eyes Closed is Ed’s 30th Top 40 hit and highest new at number 23.

1 ( 1) FLOWERS – Miley Cyrus

Metejoor and Hannah Mae have their first top 3 hit in the Netherlands. What Do You Want From Me climbs two places to number 3.

For the fourth week, Creepin’ by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage is in second place. See also 4: 2 in Champions League: mood brightener for Bayern in Pilsen

In the US, primary school students planned to sing the song Rainbowland, from the Miley Cyrus album Younger Now, at a concert. However, the school board intervened because the song can be seen as controversial due to lyrics about inclusivity and acceptance.

Miley Cyrus remains incredibly popular in the Top 40. Flowers is the biggest hit in our country for the tenth week.

Listen to the podcast of the Top 40 weekly overview here.

Every working day, just after six, you will hear the latest developments regarding the list in the Top 40 Update. A new Top 40 will be available on Friday from 2 p.m. on Qmusic.

Also listen to the Top 40 weekly overview podcast here:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Zoology | The cat reacts to its owner's speech - the animal ignores the "cat talk" of a stranger

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: