Tecno Spark 6 Air Has launched its new variant in India. It has been launched with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. This is the third variant of this smartphone of the company. Earlier, the company launched the 2GB + 32GB variant in July and later the 3GB + 32GB storage variant was launched in the market. You can buy new variants on Amazon from 25 September. Its price has been kept at around 9,000 rupees.

Features

Tecno Spark 6 Air Phone Android 10Go Edition operating system works. It has a MediaTek Helio processor. The phone has a 7-inch HD + display. Its resolution is 720×1640 pixels. The phone has 32GB internal storage with 2GB and 3GB of RAM. At the same time, you can increase it up to one TB through microSD card. This smartphone has a strong battery of 6000mAh.

The camera

If it is talked about the camera, then the triple rear camera setup has been given in this phone. The rear camera has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens. Apart from this, it also has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie. In terms of connectivity, this phone is equipped with 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0. Fingerprint scanner is also given on the back side of the phone.

cost

The company has fixed the price of its new variant for Rs 9,000. Its 2GB RAM + 32GB variant costs Rs 7,999. While the price of 3GB + 32GB variants is up to Rs 8,499. You will be able to buy the latest variant of Techno Spark 6 Air from September 25 from Amazon.

Realme C11 will compete

Tecno Spark 6 Air will compete with Realme C11 in the market. Realme’s new C11 smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus Waterdrop Notch display, its resolution is 720×1600 pixels. For performance, this phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor. This is a basic processor that is seen in budget segment smartphones. For power, this phone has a 5000mAh battery. With the help of micro SD card, the internal storage of the phone can be increased to 256GB. The phone costs Rs 7,499.

