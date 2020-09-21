Bajaj Auto has unveiled new variants of its 200cc streetfighter Pulsar NS200 bike. Bajaj Auto has released this motorcycle through its new marketing video. This variant of Bajaj’s Pulsar NS200 bike looks quite attractive. The new variant of the Pulsar NS200 bike combines red, black and white paint.The company has painted the fuel tank, shrouds, headlamp assembly parts and tail section of the new variant of the Pulsar NS200 bike in red and white. The wheels of the bike are given in white. At the same time, the rest of the bike is painted in black. The new variant of the Pulsar NS200 bike can be debuted in the international market first. Subsequently, this new variant can be launched in the Indian market during the upcoming festival season.

Also Read – Powerful Engine and Dhansu Features, These Are 5 Cheapest Scooters

The new variant looks quite attractive – Bajaj Auto

More power and torque than BS4 variant

At the mechanical level, there has been no change in the new variant of the Pulsar NS200 bike. This new variant of Bajaj Pulsar bike will have a 199.5cc four-valve, liquid-cooled engine. The engine in the bike will generate 24.2bhp power and 18.5Nm peak torque. Power and torque will be slightly higher than its BS4 variant. The BS4 variant of the bike generated power of 23.2bhp and torque of 18.3Nm. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox for transmission duty. The automobile industry has high expectations from the upcoming festival season. The lockdown has had a direct impact on the sales of the companies and now they want to speed up their sales during the festive season.

Entry in Indian market can happen in festival season. Image- Bajaj Auto

Also read- The first Mahindra Thar auction is going on, this is a special reason