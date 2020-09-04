Tata Motors has launched a new XT + variant of its Harrier SUV. This is the mid variant of the car in which the company has given a special feature of panoramic sunroof. In the new variant, you are given features such as dual function LED DRL, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a 7-inch infotainment system with 8 speakers. The new variant is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).This is the introductory price of this model, which is being offered due to the excellent response to Harrier. This price will be valid for those customers who book the car by September 2020 and take delivery before December 31, 2020. This price will be increased from 1 October 2020.

2.0 liter engine

There is no change in the engine of the car. It has a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine like the rest of the variants, which comes with a 6-speed manual transmission. Talking about the exterior, it has projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLs and fog lamps. It gets R17 alloy wheels. It has a 7-inch Floating Island touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For safety, this variant has dual front airbags, advance electronic stability program with 12 add-on functions, and reverse parking camera. The new XT + variant has been brought above the car’s XT variant, and has a panoramic sunroof.

Let us know that two days ago the company also launched a new XM (S) variant of its compact SUV Tata Nexon. The new variant of Nexon is priced between Rs 8.36 lakh and Rs 10.30 lakh, ex-showroom in Delhi. In this, the company also featured electric sunroof.