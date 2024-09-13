Home World

From: Julia Stanton

Press Split

There could also be an increase in Covid-19 cases in Germany this autumn. A more contagious virus variant already dominates the infection situation.

Munich – The number of respiratory diseases and colds traditionally increases in the autumn and winter months. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the number of corona infections has also been increasing at this time. This is also because the virus is constantly mutating and can therefore evade the protection provided by antibodies.

The variant KP. 3.1.1 currently dominates in Germany, which according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is already responsible for 72 percent of infections. It is one of the so-called FLIRT variants. The RKI’s wastewater monitoring already shows that this variant has already led to an increase in corona cases in calendar week 36. The Infection radar of the Ministry of Health indicates an increase in respiratory diseases.

New variant: How dangerous is KP. 3.1.1?

The reason for the increase in infections is that KP. 3.1.1 according to current findings is more contagious than KP.3This is shown by a study by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the USA. The variant more easily circumvents the protection provided by vaccinations and antibodies from previous infections. “Studies of this new sub-variant of JN.1 show that the mutations give the virus a higher reproduction rate and thus a better ability to spread,” explains virologist Timo Ulrichs in an interview with focus.deA strong wave of infections could therefore be imminent.

There could be another increase in corona infections in Germany this autumn. (Symbolic image © lev dolgachov/Imago

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC However, it is emphasized that the symptoms of the KP. 3.1.1 variant are largely similar to previous corona symptoms. Those affected report fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, aching limbs and a loss of taste or smell. So far, there is no evidence that KP. 3.1.1 causes more severe disease.

Corona vaccination: Who should continue to protect themselves?

Since August 12, a new vaccine has been available that is specifically tailored to the omicron variant JN.1. KP. 3.1.1 is a subtype of this variant.

Since older people continue to have an increased risk of severe Covid-19 disease, the German Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommends that people aged 60 and over in particular continue to get vaccinated. (jus)