Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 9:11 am

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that it intends to submit to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in the coming weeks an application for approval of a new vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main cause of bronchiolitis. The vaccine is intended for pregnant women (with the aim of protecting newborn babies who inherit the mother’s antibodies) and also for the elderly. The vaccine has already been approved in the US and the European Union.

Abysvo vaccine is indicated for pregnant women with 32 to 36 weeks of gestation to provoke an immune reaction against lower respiratory tract infections caused by RSV in newborns and babies up to six months of age – the main risk group for severe forms of virus infection. Elderly people over 60 are also more vulnerable to developing severe respiratory conditions.

Bronchiolitis is an acute inflammation of the terminal lung bronchioles; that is, the finer branches that serve to conduct air into the lungs. RSV is primarily responsible for cases of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children and the elderly.

The disease is the main cause of hospitalization of children up to four years old in Brazil. The virus has a higher incidence in the coldest months, autumn and winter, but circulates throughout the year. RSV is transmitted through the air, through saliva particles.

Anvisa’s request for approval is based on the results of international clinical studies that demonstrated the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in protecting babies and the elderly. The phase 3 study involved the participation of more than seven thousand pregnant women in 18 research centers around the world, four of them in Brazil.

The study revealed that the vaccine was able to prevent the occurrence of severe respiratory diseases in 82% of children aged up to three months and in 69% of those aged up to six months. In the elderly, protection against severe conditions reaches 85.7%.

“This is the first and only immunization available to protect newborns immediately after birth and up to six months of age against RSV”, said the medical director of Pfizer in Brazil, Adriana Ribeiro.

“The virus is the main cause of bronchiolitis, an infection that can result in serious outcomes, especially for babies younger than six months,” said the medical director of Pfizer in Brazil, Adriana Ribeiro.

Currently, in Brazil, there is no vaccine to prevent RSV. Abroad, another vaccine, from GSK, has already been approved, but only for the elderly.

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and the Brazilian Society of Immunizations recommend the use of the drug palivizumab (there are five injections over the months of greater circulation of the virus) for babies and children. The government, however, only offers the drug free of charge to premature infants.

The most recent edition of Fiocruz’s InfoGripe epidemiological bulletin, released last Thursday, the 24th, shows an increase in new cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in Espírito Santo, Roraima and São Paulo in children aged 2 to 14 years. One-fifth of these cases are caused by RSV.

“The search for this vaccine is old, it is not a fad; the problem is that until now, nobody had managed to find something that worked”, explained pediatrician and infectologist Ana Paula Burian, president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, in Espírito Santo. “The strategy of vaccinating pregnant women is also old, we do it for other diseases, such as flu, whooping cough, tetanus and hepatitis B.”