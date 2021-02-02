After the introduction of the Astrazeneca vaccine, a new sequence of vaccinations is emerging in Germany. Medical staff in particular should be taken into account earlier.

Berlin – in short before the vaccination summit good news comes from vaccine manufacturers: Astrazeneca and Biontech announced that they want to deliver more vaccine to the European Union. The order of distribution for a corona immunization could now change as a result.

Corona vaccination: manufacturer Astrazeneca delivers more doses – vaccination summit should solve problems

The British-Swedish manufacturer Astrazeneca wants according to EU information in the first quarter now an additional nine million cans, a total of 40 million cans. This was announced by the EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter. Delivery is also to begin a week earlier than planned and production in Europe is to be expanded. Nevertheless: it is still just a matter of by half of the originally targeted amount of 80 million cans.

In the meantime, there is still a problem with delivery and vaccination appointments. Among other things, this should now be the subject of an upcoming vaccination summit. To advise on February 1st, Chancellor Angela Merkel with the Prime Minister, representatives of the vaccine manufacturers and the EU Commission. The pressure is high, but Health Minister Spahn had already dampened the very high expectations in advance. “We cannot produce more vaccines through a summit alone,” said Spahn to the picture.

Corona vaccination: Astrazeneca only approved for age group 18-64

The Problem at Astrazeneca: There is little data on its effectiveness in the elderly. Therefore recommends Standing Committee on Vaccination, the vaccine only to patients: from 18 to under 65 years of age to forgive. This now leads to discussions about changing the current vaccination sequence in society. Who should be the first to get the newly approved vaccine? In advance The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, but also the President of the German Medical Association and the SPD chairwoman Saskia have already pleaded: The vaccination priority and vaccination hierarchy should be reconsidered, and medical staff in particular should be given greater consideration. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn then announced changes in the vaccination sequence.

Corona vaccination: Astrazeneca leads to a change in the vaccination sequence

As the remedy for the highest risk groups over 80 and over 70 years, younger people at risk would move up from other risk groups. “The basic order remains, but we are also tackling it according to age,” said Spahn on Saturday at a discussion event with experts and nurses in Berlin. The minister explained that there are also people under the age of 64 in the first vaccination group, for example among the medical staff or those employed in care. If they are vaccinated, there are 18 to 64 year olds in the next group.

A faster treatment would then be about for Clinical staff, outpatient nurses, people with Down’s syndrome or transplanted organs, dementia patients, the mentally disabled, police officers and relatives of pregnant women are possible, according to a current report by the picture. The mRNA vaccines from the other two manufacturers, Biontech (from Mainz) and Moderna (from the USA), on the other hand, will initially continue to be administered to patients over 80 years of age. The two manufacturers currently provide the main supply of vaccines in Germany. Two more brands are to be added by the summer: Johnson & Johnson and CureVac. (jh)