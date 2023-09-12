Take the veil off the new one Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa, latest addition to the iconic motorcycle from the Mandello del Lario company. Unveiled by surprise during the 2023 Open House, a highly anticipated event for Guzzi fans from all over the world, the new arrival immediately catches the eye due to some details that make it unmistakable. First of all the fairing and the saddle with a single-seater lookboth called upon to evoke the atmosphere of racing from times gone by.

The gray and the red

But there are also other distinctive elements, such as the originality two-tone livery, also a tribute to the golden age of motorcycle racing. The metallic gray color is enlivened by a bold red band that runs vertically across the fairing, continuing on the lower part of the tank and on the side panels. In the same color as the bodywork, the rigid cover for the rear portion of the saddle is available as an accessory, to make the latter totally single-seater, in pure racing style.

A dynamic setup

The setup includes “bar end” rear-view mirrors, which give the V7 Stone Corsa an even bigger profile streamlined and dynamic, and the black anodized aluminum refueling cap. In line with the minimal appearance, which is a distinctive feature of all V7 versions, the front fork has no bellows, while a plate on the handlebar riser identifies the special edition. We also know the price: the new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa it costs 9,999 euros fc