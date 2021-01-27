New US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke on Wednesday about the prospects for US-China cooperation. Reuters…

“I think it’s no secret that the relationship between the United States and China is probably the most important relationship we have in the world,” Blinken said.

According to him, more and more often in the relations between Washington and Beijing “there are some hostile aspects”, however, as he stressed, they also have competitive issues. The American representative does not exclude the possibility of cooperation between the countries.

“Aspects of cooperation are in areas of our mutual interest, where we are trying to work together,” said the head of the foreign ministry.

Anthony Blinken referred, for example, the situation around the climate to the sphere of common interests, expressing the hope for continuing work with the Chinese side on this issue.

Meanwhile, the head of the White House, Joe Biden, announced his intention to hold a climate summit with the participation of world leaders on April 22.