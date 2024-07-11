Washington (Agencies)

The United States imposed new sanctions yesterday on Israeli extremists accused of violence against Palestinians, which also included financial restrictions on four settlement outposts in the West Bank.

The US State Department also blacklisted Lehava, describing it as “the largest violent extremist organization in Israel” with more than 10,000 members.

“We strongly encourage the government of Israel to take immediate steps to hold these individuals and entities accountable, and in the absence of such steps, we will continue to enforce our own accountability measures,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“Such outposts are used to disrupt pasture land, limit access to wells, and launch violent attacks against Palestinians in the vicinity,” Miller said in a statement.