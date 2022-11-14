US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia:

• “The sanctions will target 14 individuals and 28 entities, including financial facilitators,” but she refused to provide details about their whereabouts.

• “An announcement is scheduled for later, Monday.”

• “This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia’s military efforts and deny it the equipment it needs through sanctions and export restrictions.”