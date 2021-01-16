US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that he sanctioned companies in Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Iran. In addition, the government is identifying a list of specific materials that, according to its dispatch, are used for ballistic purposes in Iran. The Persian country, meanwhile, conducted long-range missile maneuvers in the Indian Ocean.

The Secretary of State of the United States indicated in a statement that the Government of Donald Trump sanctioned a series of companies indicated for carrying out commercial exchanges with the Shipping Company of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Among the seven companies are China’s Jiangyin Mascot Special Steel Co and Accenture Building Materials, based in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, they sanctioned two individuals for transporting steel to or from Iran

Mike Pompeo added that the Iranian Marine Industries Organization, the Aerospace Industries Organization and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization have also been sanctioned, signaled by the proliferation of conventional weapons.

The measures come less than five days after President Donald Trump ends his term and reinforce, in injury time, the hard line of this government against Iran.

“Prohibited Materials” for Iran

Additionally, Pompeo said in a statement that his office “is identifying 15 specific materials used in relation to Iran’s nuclear, military or ballistic missile programs.” According to Pompeo’s announcement, “those who knowingly transfer such materials to Iran are now punishable.”

The statement includes a list of different types of aluminum and highlights among others zirconium carbide and zircon sand (zirconium silicate) as part of the elements that prohibit trading with Iran.

Along these lines, Pompeo insisted that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) “controls the construction sector in Iran.” “It is important for the international community to remember that the construction company IRGC and many of its subsidiaries continue to be sanctioned by the United Nations, because they were directly involved in the clandestine construction of the uranium enrichment site in Fordo,” he argued.

On his Twitter account, Pompeo said that “as long as the threats continue, the sanctions will also continue.”

Today, I significantly expanded metals-related sanctions targeting Iran’s nuclear, military, and ballistic missile programs. As long as the threats remain, sanctions should too. – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 16, 2021

Iran’s long-range missiles

This latest wave of sanctions comes as the Iranian government conducts military exercises in the northern Indian Ocean. For the second day in a row, the Persian military tested long-range ballistic missiles “Payambar-e Azam 15” (The Great Prophet 15), and fired them at distances of up to 1,800 kilometers in the northern Indian Ocean.

The Iranian army conducts military exercises in the Gulf of Oman. Image obtained by Reuters on January 14, 2021. © West Asia News Agency (WANA) via Reuters

The Iranian Revolutionary Guardian Corps noted that strategic long-range ballistic missile operations were indeed carried out against hypothetical enemy ships that were successfully destroyed, according to local Iranian news agency Mehr.

“Today, our objective was to destroy the enemy fleet in the north of the Indian Ocean at 1,800 kilometers,” said the commander of the Aerospace Force of this Corps, Amir Hayizadeh, adding that ballistic missiles were launched into the area that “destroyed the targets” added.

According to Donald Trump himself, Iran’s ballistics program is one of the issues that should have been included in the 2015 nuclear deal, from which he withdrew his country unilaterally in 2018. Now, incoming president Joe Biden has shown himself willing to return. to the pact with Iran, but with some differences compared to 2015. For example. it has insisted that the ballistic missile program be included in the brief.

This same Saturday, the main powers of Europe urged Iran to cease the search for metallic uranium as an energy source for the investigation of a nuclear reactor. According to the United Kingdom, France and Germany, this use goes against the 2015 Nuclear Pact, has no civilian use and does incur serious military implications.

The arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, and with it the intentions of the United States to return to the pact, could start a bid on who gives in first to renegotiate the agreement. Biden has anticipated that the country will negotiate whether Iran again fulfills its points of the agreement in 2015, while the government in Tehran has demanded that the sanctions against it be lifted first.

With EFE and Reuters