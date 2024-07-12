US President Biden has announced an additional US military aid package, according to Ukrainian Pravda. Two US officials said the package is worth $225 million and contains the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, the transfer of which was previously confirmed by the White House. As for the F-16s, “they will be based in Ukraine,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US and its allies for providing new weapons.