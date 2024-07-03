According to the criteria of

According to the newspaper New York Poston July 1, 2024, a new law came into force new amendment to the state’s Child Labor Law requiring that children under the age of 16 who appear on their parents’ or guardians’ social media profiles are paid for their appearances.

Additionally, the law also states that The minor has the power to ask the adult to delete the content in which he appears. from their social media. If their request is not met, the child could sue them for damages.

According to the cited media, it is about the first law of its kind that seeks to ensure that childrenwhose presence in the content helps their parents or guardians earn income, receive a portion of the salary for their participation.

He also said that “influencers with more than a million followers can earn a whopping US$20,000 with sponsored content, while those with fewer followers can earn a few thousand with a single post.”

Influencer parents will have to declare their earnings before the law. Photo:iStock Share

How much should influencer parents pay their children under the new US law?



On the other hand, it also specifies that a person who generates content for their social networks and earns money on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok or another platform where a child is exposed in 30 percent or more of their content, must set aside 15 percent of gross profits into the trust.

Finally, this law requires parents to report to the Illinois Department of Labor how much money they earned, how many hours the child worked to produce the content, and how much they deposited into the minor’s trust account.