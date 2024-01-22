Eighth US and UK raid in just over ten days against Houthi targets in Yemen. According to CNN, citing a defense official, fewer than 10 sites were hit, a lower number than the first joint operation on January 11 which hit over 30 Houthi targets. The United States deployed fighter planes from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier.

CNN reported that the United States has called the operation against Houthi rebel infrastructure in Yemen the “Poseidon Archer,” suggesting a more organized and potentially long-term approach.

The attacks by the Anglo-American coalition hit Houthi camps in Yemen's capital Sanaa and other provinces, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported. Xinhua reported that residents reported explosions in al-Hafa camp in eastern Sanaa and at al-Daylami air base in the north.

The Houthis today claimed to have carried out a military operation against an American merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden. In a statement from their spokesperson, Yemen's rebels announced that they had targeted the 'Ocean Jazz' “with missiles”. “We reiterate our efforts to block any ships heading to Israel until you stop your aggression” in Gaza, the spokesperson said. But a US defense official denied the attack on the freighter. This is “unfounded” news, the source told al-Jazeera.