Bloomberg: The United States wants a clearer military action plan for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Zelensky

The United States is interested in a more predictable course of military operations in Ukraine, and therefore wants from Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky clearer plans for the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) for 2024, this position should soon be voiced by US Presidential Assistant for National Security Jake Sullivan at the World Economic forum in Davos. About this with reference to sources in the White House reports Bloomberg agency.

As it became known, a detailed action plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should facilitate the coordination of military and financial support from the American authorities. Disagreements between the civilian and military wings of Zelensky's government, which are slowing the development of such plans, are causing concern in Washington.

“We need to know what their plan is, and I'm sure that's what the administration is trying to do. They cannot clearly explain what victory looks like,” US Senator John Ernst told reporters.

Earlier, the head of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said that if the American leadership does not provide assistance to Kyiv, a “dramatic turnaround” in favor of Russia will occur in the situation in Ukraine within a month. “If the Senate does not approve more aid to Ukraine, the war, which is already tilting in Russia’s favor, could be one month away from a dramatic turn in Russia’s favor,” he admitted.