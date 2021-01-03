WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – After the US elections in November, the Senate and the House of Representatives will meet for their constituent sessions on Sunday (6 p.m. CET). In parallel to the vote on a new president, the House of Representatives was re-elected in November, and around a third of the seats in the Senate were also up for a vote. The two Congress Chambers will come together in separate sessions in a new constellation. In the House of Representatives, the election for the top post in the Chamber is pending: the previous Democratic chairman Nancy Pelosi is standing for re-election for the influential office.

The Democrats had defended their majority in the House of Representatives in the election, if only just barely. In the Senate, it will only be decided in the runoff elections for two Senate seats in the US state of Georgia on Tuesday who will be in charge of the chamber in the future. It remains to be seen whether the Republicans can hold their majority in the powerful Senate and put obstacles in the way of future Democratic President Joe Biden’s plans. Biden had clearly won the presidential election against the Republican incumbent Donald Trump and is to be sworn in on January 20th./jac/DP/zb