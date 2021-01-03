WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – After the US elections in November, the Senate and the House of Representatives met on Sunday for their constituent sessions. In parallel to the vote on a new president, the House of Representatives was re-elected in November, and around a third of the seats in the Senate were also up for a vote. The two Congress Chambers now met in a new constellation in separate sessions.

In the House of Representatives, the election for the influential top post in the chamber was also up for grabs: the previous Democratic chairman Nancy Pelosi wanted to run again. Due to changed voting rules in view of the corona pandemic, it was expected that the vote will drag on longer than usual.

The Democrats had defended their majority in the House of Representatives in the election, if only just barely. In the Senate, it will only be decided in the runoff elections for two Senate seats in the US state of Georgia on Tuesday who will be in charge of the chamber in the future. It remains to be seen whether the Republicans can hold their majority in the powerful Senate and put obstacles in the way of future Democratic President Joe Biden’s plans. Biden had clearly won the presidential election against Republican incumbent Donald Trump and is due to be sworn in on January 20 /jac/DP/nas