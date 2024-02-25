Washington (agencies)

American and British forces carried out a series of new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, according to a joint statement yesterday, weeks after the group launched attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The joint statement said: “The necessary and proportionate strikes specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets in eight locations in Yemen. The targets included underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, unidirectional offensive unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars, and helicopters.” The statement was signed by Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand, which provided unspecified support for the new series of strikes, the second this month and the fourth since the Houthis began their attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The statement added, “More than 45 Houthi attacks on commercial and military ships since mid-November constitute a threat to the global economy, as well as regional security and stability, and require an international response.”

For his part, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement: “The United States will not hesitate to take measures, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of trade in one of the most important waterways in the world.”

Austin added: “We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks that are harming the economies of the Middle East, causing environmental damage, and disrupting the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries.”

In London, the Ministry of Defense explained that four Typhoon fighter-bomber aircraft from the Royal Air Force, in addition to two refueling aircraft, participated in the raids.

Yesterday's operation comes after several commercial ships were attacked this week, including the ship “Rubimar”, loaded with fertilizers, whose crew was forced to evacuate after it was hit last Sunday, and water began to leak into its hull.

In addition to joint operations with Britain, the United States carried out unilateral strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, under the pretext of self-defense, and destroyed air and sea drones in the Red Sea.

Earlier last Saturday, the US Central Military Command (Centcom) announced that a ship belonging to it shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile “that was launched towards the Gulf of Aden from areas under the control of the Houthis in Yemen.”

Centcom did not rule out in a statement that the missile “was targeting the ship MV Torm Dhur, which is an American chemical/oil tanker and flies the American flag.” Centcom also announced that last Friday, US forces also shot down three attack drones near commercial ships in the Red Sea and destroyed seven anti-ship cruise missiles on the ground.

For its part, the Maritime Security Agency (UKMTO), which is run by the British Navy, said that a ship located in the Gulf of Aden, 70 nautical miles east of the port of Djibouti, reported last Saturday night, Sunday, that an explosion had occurred near it, which did not cause any injuries or injuries. Damages.

The same source indicated that “the ship is heading to its next port of call.”

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army forces in Taiz Governorate, yesterday, confronted infiltration attempts by the Houthi group on the Al-Aqroud and Al-Safa fronts, east of the city.

A source in the Taiz axis explained that army forces thwarted a Houthi infiltration attempt on the Al-Safa front, east of the city, and violent clashes took place during which the group suffered deaths and injuries. He pointed out that the Houthi group tried to infiltrate the Al-Aqroud front, southeast of the city, and following clashes with medium weapons and artillery, the group's members fled.