As usual, from time to time we have to update the firmware of our favorite consoles to keep them running optimally and enjoy new features that are added to the system.

In this case it is version 16.0.1 for switches which is available from today. This is the information that Nintendo shared about it:

Nintendo constantly seeks to improve the functionality of its systems and services to provide the simplest and most user-friendly experience possible. As part of these efforts, we are offering updates to the nintendoswitch to download over the Internet.

Latest version: Ver.16.0.1 (released on March 22, 2023):

-Improvements in the stability of the system to improve the user experience.

In most cases, nintendoswitch it will automatically download the latest system update while you are online. If necessary, you can check your current menu version and manually start the update from the System Settings menu.

If the update fails, please restart your console and try again.

Via: Nintendo