The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It has officially been on the market for two weeks, and that has garnered a large amount of positive feedback from the press and fans. Also, like every game that comes out today, it has been confirmed that some updates have arrived, but it seems that they are not all intended for the game.

The bugs being fixed this time include a quest called “Camera Work in the Depths” which was impossible to progress for some players who enabled a certain feature. For its part, a problem with the audio was fixed, with sections of the game in which it was heard very loudly, and which has now been stabilized so as not to have inconsistencies.

There is also talk of having a better gaming experience in general, although it is not specified in what aspect. In addition, bugs that caused objects to be duplicated by button sequences have been fixed. So, those who wish to continue with version 1.1.1 of the video game have the option of choosing to open the program without activating the update.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in switches.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: I like to do the duplication of objects glitch, so the truth is that I am not going to update the program, at least until Nintendo releases a DLC for this title that has captivated us all so much.