Since its launch three years ago, playstation 5 It has been releasing constant updates, some that help the console’s performance a lot and others that are somewhat minor for stability issues. And now, users can download one more to keep their device ahead of the curve when it comes to software performance.

In this case, the details of the patch are quite ambiguous, since apparently there are not as many changes as can be expected. This considering that users want the custom themes they had to return ps4 in its day, something that apparently will no longer be possible, at least it is what has been implied during this generation of consoles.

This is what the update contains:

– “We have improved the performance and stability of the system software” – “We have improved the messages and usability on some screens”

As you can see, a major update has not yet arrived after one released last year that improved chats and changed certain menus so that mobility was better for the user. With this it is implied that no major improvements are planned for the console, unless a new, more compact version is released.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It was super cool when the updates actually implemented substantial changes, but this is something that doesn’t happen that often anymore. We’ll see in the future if Sony wants to introduce the themes.