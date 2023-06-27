It is already customary that every month there is a new update on novelty consoles, since although notable improvements should not be made, there are stability issues to be considered. For that reason, a few hours ago a new one arrived for nintendoswitch, It helps in minor issues to their respective performance.

Recently an update was released, it is about the 16.0.3, which is not necessary to have a console restart, and the user will not be asked if they agree with the implementation. Just having the console connected to the internet is enough for it to download automatically, arriving as a complement to the previous update.

All this update brought with it some additions to the list of “bad words”, including the blocking of corruptions of the name Hitler, it is even alluded to with slight alterations, specifically if said nickname ends in “tler”. So users will be limited to this so that a child does not have interaction with them online.

This is not a download that changes anything particularly from nintendoswitch. It is clear that we are reaching the end of the life of the console, so that long-awaited addition of custom themes for the interface is not going to arrive. However, it is expected that in the next device this will change.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: The truth is, with these updates it feels like Switch is reaching the end of its life cycle. For some it may be sad, but for others like me it is happiness, because we are one step away from the next step in the evolution of the brand.