Nintendo Switch Sports It hit the market last April. It took three months for this title to receive its first major update, which just adds a couple of extra options to the sports already availableand there is no trace of Golf, Box or other activity.

Through a new trailer, Nintendo has revealed a series of news, with the most important focused on Volleyball and Soccer. In the case of the foot ball, it is now possible to use the leg strap to kick with 1v1 and 4v4 matches. For its part, in Volleyball the movements of the “side play” and the “explosive serve” have been added.

Secondly, in multiplayer mode S Rank and ∞ Rank have been added to online leagues, which will allow the most competitive players to reach even higher levels in online matches. Players who were at ranks A30 to A39 before the update will automatically move to ranks S0 to S9.

The 1.2.0 update of Nintendo Switch Sports is now available for free. Remember that Golf will come to this game until the fall of 2022. In related topics, here you can check our review of the game. Similarly, Harry Potter characters star in a commercial for Switch Sports.

Editor’s note:

I can’t believe it’s been three months and we still haven’t seen a new sport. Although the update adds worthwhile content in more fun sports, it is somewhat sad that this title is forgotten by many people.

Via: Nintendo