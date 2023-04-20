Since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet They reached physical and digital stores, the reviews have not been long in coming from the fans and also the specialized press. This is precisely because the title was launched very badly optimized in either of the two versions. For that reasonGame Freak has released some updates to make things better.

So yesterday patch 1.3.0 was distributed, which improves some aspects of the game and fixes certain bugs that might seem annoying. This is what it says on the official page of Nintendo:

Support for trainers who caught an egg in Walking Wake or Iron Leaves and also in Tera Raid Battles

Trainers who caught an egg in Walking Wake or Iron Leaves or in a Tera Raid before updating to version 1.2.0 for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were affected by a bug that prevented them from catching any of these Pokémon.

This bug has been fixed and Trainers who caught such Eggs instead of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will now be able to catch these Pokemon.

Feature Settings

A change has been made to the registration deadline for Friendly Competitions, which are found in the Online Competitions section of the Battle Stadium.

– Before this change: Entries were allowed until the Friendly Competition began.

– After this change: Entries will be allowed until the end of the Friendly Competition.

Error correction

Link Battles

– Fixed a bug in Link Battles where selecting Trade right before the select timer reached zero could fail to switch to the selected Pokemon and subsequently cause the switch, and the battle itself, to act incorrectly abnormal.

– Fixed a bug in Link Battles where once the time remaining for the battle was less than a minute, it would no longer display where it was supposed to.

– Fixed a bug that would occur in Link Battles where depending on the move being used at the time a Pokémon fainted, the amount of time a Trainer was given to select their next Pokémon was reduced.

newly added features

– The Nintendo eShop page for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for the Pokémon Scarlet game or Pokémon Violet game can now be accessed through the main menu.

– Trainers can now enjoy Online Competitions and Friendly Competitions in the Battle Stadium, and registrations are now open for an official Online Competition: Paldea Prologue.

– Players can now connect their games to Pokémon GO.

It is worth mentioning, that there are more details. We recommend visiting the page Nintendo for more information.

Remember that Pokemon Scarlet and purple are available in switches.

editor’s note: This game is slowly being fixed, at least with regard to performance and bugs. However, the graphics will not change until the next generation of creatures, or so we want to think.