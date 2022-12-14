Although we are all focused on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the recent release of its third wave of DLC, Nintendo has surprised us by updating Mario Kart 7the delivery of 3DS. This is the first time this title has received any kind of support in over 10 years.

Recently, the 1.2 update came to Mario Kart 7. While the specific details of this new version of the software are unknown, Nintendo ensures that the stability of the title has been improved. This was what was said about it:

“Several issues have been fixed to improve the gaming experience.”

The last time Mario Kart 7 received any support was in March 2012, when version 1.1 hit the software. It is important that you have the game updated, since you will not be able to access the online functions and the multiplayer if you are not on a par with the rest of the world.

Editor’s Note:

Mario Kart 7 it’s a great game. It’s a lot of fun, and this is where the idea of ​​customizing cars originally came to us. Best of all, it has a mode where you can play multiplayer with someone else, without having a copy of the game.

Via: Nintendo