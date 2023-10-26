During these last few weeks, the PlayStation 5 console has basically been on everyone’s lips thanks to the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and also the revelation of the slim model that will go on sale next November. And while all that is happening, the arrival of a new update is confirmed that implements some somewhat significant elements.

As mentioned in the patch notes, music in the control center is easier to use with a two-column layout that simplifies navigation. And although it is not one of the most used functions of the console, those who select it will appreciate it, since fans have previously criticized it with comments that say it is a bit chaotic.

On the other hand, users can now avoid broadcasting their environment with the PlayStation VR2, since the cameras on the sides of the headset showed what was around the player, which was quite annoying when streaming and so on. The voice command called “What’s new?” has even been implemented, with which new functions come to light within the main menu.

This marks a minor improvement for the console, and people have once again been left without the possibility of having themes as happened at the time with the PS3 and ps4. For the life of the device, it may not be implemented in the end, unless there is a new big update when the slim versions are released.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: They are not improvements that really change the outlook of the console, but at least something is something we could say. Hopefully in the following months we will have a change that is really worthwhile, the interface issues are missed.