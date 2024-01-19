Although it is almost two years since its release in nintendo switch Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It continues to be on everyone's lips, since some DLC was launched months ago to close the unknowns that were left open around this universe of special powers and tragic plots. However, this does not end there, because just today a new update has arrived that will give a little more life to the software that is considered the best of the trilogy, excluding the X edition for Wii U.

The game is resumed because a couple of figures of two of the protagonists were put up for sale, Noah and Mio, which will give special objects to players who scan them on the Joy Con or Pro Controller controls, since they have NFC technology inside. Added to this are never-before-seen outfits that can motivate users to continue this adventure, especially with the bosses considered the most difficult.

Here are the full update notes:

– Now compatible with the “Noah” and “Mio” amiibo. By scanning the amiibo in “System” > “amiibo” on the menu screen, you will be able to wear the following special clothes.

Noah amiibo

You can purchase the “N Consul Outfit” outfit for Noah. You can also get variations without the Noah, Lanz or Euni jacket.

My amiibo

You can purchase the “Consul Suit M” outfit for Mio. You can also get variations without Mio, Sena or Taion's jacket.

Meet certain conditions and speak to the NPC Miibomii at Camp Llyn Nyddwr in the Fornis region to receive rewards identical to those that would be received with the Noah or Mio amiibo.

It is worth mentioning that with this addition comes closure for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Given that its DLC ended with a chapter in which the three protagonists of the installments meet to defeat a common evil, something that draws attention is that on this occasion the expansion has not been released individually in physical format. . That means that players must buy the package no matter what if they want to know the epilogue.

Editor's note: As I would like to continue with the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise, I have only been able to play the first one in its remastered version for Switch, I have purchased the others but I have not had time to play them, not even give the extra episode a chance after the end of the initial story.