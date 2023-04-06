Although it may seem like a joke, it’s been almost half a year since God of War Ragnarok released on consoles sony, which became the worthy sequel that Kratos fans have been waiting for. However, there were modes that were noted for their absence in the final product, which have finally been added in the latest update.

That’s right, in the patch that is already available on consoles ps4 and PS5has been added New Game Plus, a game mode that was basically requested from the launch as well as the photography mode. In this case, many of the weapons and powers with which the user finished the title for the first time can be transferred, with some exceptions such as Sonic and Hex arrows.

For its part, the update includes new equipment, including lto Black Bear Armor and the armor Ares and Zeus of the NG+ mode of God of War 2018. Players looking for a challenge will also be able to wear the Spartan Armor, which has no perks or stats and is locked at power level 1.

But that’s not all, a new level cap has been added to the game, with players being able to convert all of their Tier 9 gear into new Tier 9+ versions that offer progression. To this are added more enchantments available, which users must search for on their own and thus discover their different virtues and defects.

Remember that God of War Ragnarok Is available in ps4 and PS5.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: With all this content it is obvious that many will want to return to the game, especially to see how different it feels to reach the first minutes with advanced weapons. It will be a matter of trying and seeing if in the end it is worth starting the trip again.