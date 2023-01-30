Last year a series of shorts called dug’s life, same that asks us what happened to the characters in the movie up, where now the dog with a voice translator is the protagonist. And although he has not done well in audience, it is confirmed that he will return with more segments that will surely attract the attention of the most fans.

Through social networks Disney has announced the short of Carl’s Date, same that will return the main role to Mr. Carlwho has been taking care of Dug from the end of the tape. However, he has now taken the initiative to move on in life, so he will now have a date with someone after what happened with his wife. Ellie.

Grab the popcorn!🍿

Coming to @DisneyPlus in 2023 from Pixar:

🐶 Dug Days: Carl’s Date

⚾️ Win Or Lose pic.twitter.com/2Y8JYv0Uc1 — Pixar (@Pixar) December 19, 2022

It is confirmed that this new short will officially appear next Feb. 10 in disneyplus. Platform that will be receiving the most varied content in the coming months. New series like Secret Wars and until the return of Loki Y The Mandalorian. The live action of Wendy and Peter Pan.

For those who don’t remember the initial story of up: We are told how Carl and Ellie met, some boys who, since they were children, wanted to live adventures together, especially with the dream of visiting the Paradise Falls. That led to them growing up and getting married later. Everything to have a fateful end for Ellie, that very thing made Carl isolate himself from the world.

if you haven’t seen upIs available in Disney Plus.

Via: Disney

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to see this new short, even for those who passed the series, they will surely be pending what the intro of Up means. We’ll see what happens next February 10.