The Satse nursing union is now joining the rallies announced by UGT and CCOO against the Ministry of Health, which is already preparing mobilizations against Mónica García for the change in the professional category of nurses and physiotherapists. According to the organization, in a meeting they held with the minister on November 28, she told them that the new professional classification that will result from the update of the Framework Statute will not entail a salary increase, which has provoked the union’s anger. .

«It is a poisoned gift. The name of the group will change but without any remuneration consequences. The change of category implies more skills and functions, but at zero cost. “That is not a reclassification,” denounces the president of Satse, Laura Villaseñor, who defends that salaries should be aligned with the difficulties and functions of professionals. Over the years, continues the union representative, nurses have been assuming more responsibilities and powers, “but always at zero cost.” “We have been dragging on for years of neglect and grievances, of being the great forgotten in public policies,” he laments.

When they conveyed their disagreement to the minister on this matter, explains the president of Satse, Mónica García gave them to understand that her position was not going to change, since it is a matter, she told them, that depends on the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Service. . “The problem is that during this time they have generated expectations for the group that they were not really going to meet, either because they do not want to or because it is not in their hands, but we also do not see that there is a will to try to pressure the Public Service,” says Villaseñor.

For this reason, and after analyzing the matter in the state committee of the union and with other organizations in the sector, Satse is preparing mobilizations to pressure the Ministry of Health and thus demonstrate its discontent. «This will probably end in conflict. And it is something that has to unite the entire profession, we must all go together,” claims the president.









Higher and mid-level technicians

With this, the nurses are also revolting against Health, as UGT and CCOO have already done, which next Wednesday will gather in front of the ministry to denounce the failure to comply with a Government agreement by which the professional category of senior technicians was going to be reclassified. and medium grade.

The unions also denounced the paralysis of collective bargaining to update the Framework Statute, something that Satse agrees with. In the meeting with García, the president of the nurses’ organization details, they were not presented with any draft of the Framework Statute on which the ministry is working. «The negotiation has been stopped for six months. The last text we saw was on June 13,” denounces Villaseñor.