Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/24/2023 – 21:51

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, said this Thursday (28th) that a working group involving trade union centrals, representatives of employer organizations and the government are building a proposal to create a financial contribution for trade union entities.

“A democratic country presupposes having representative and strong unions. For that, it is necessary to have conditions”, said the minister in an interview with the program The Voice of Braziltransmitted by Brazil Communications Company (EBC)).

The idea is that the contribution is linked to negotiations of agreements and collective bargaining agreements, negotiated between employers’ and workers’ unions. The measure would apply to employers and workers, and would only come into force if approved in assemblies by the respective categories.

“Both the employers’ union and the employers’ union can suggest, claim together with their category, the approval of a negotiation contribution, due to the provision of services in the collective bargaining agreement. Now, the assemblies may not approve. Therefore, it is not compulsory, it is a process of collective construction and the collective environment is decided collectively and not individually. If the assembly rejects it, nothing is charged”, explained Marinho.

According to the minister, the proposal under discussion has nothing to do with the old union tax, extinguished by the labor reform approved in 2017, during the government of former President Michel Temer. The previous model was in the form of a tax and was collected annually based on a day’s discount for employees with a formal contract. The format of the new contribution provides for a maximum ceiling of up to 1% of the worker’s annual income. “That is the ceiling, but the assembly can decide that it is 0.5%, it is 0.25%, it can decide that it is nothing”, he added.

In addition to approving a new negotiation contribution for union entities, the tripartite working group, created by the federal government, is going to propose transparency rules for union organizations, which should include term limits and accountability rules. Minister Luiz Marinho expects that a proposal will be presented in about 15 days, to be taken to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“What the government does is establish a tripartite dialogue, with workers and employers, to provoke a debate between them, in particular, that they offer to the government, to be submitted to president Lula. And, subsequently, make it available to the National Congress, which always has the final word on any public policy,” he said.