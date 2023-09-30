Writing is a highly solitary profession, but the 11,000 film and television writers in the United States united in the combative fraternity of a strike that has lasted 147 days and that has forced the directors of the major studios and platforms to accept an agreement. , not only about salaries, but also about the defense of intellectual property against the predatory strategies of artificial intelligence companies. A writer working alone is nobody; 11,000 writers organized into a union are strong enough to paralyze an industry that depends largely on them, but in which their work is largely invisible. It was precisely the visibility of the actors who joined the strike that favored the dissemination of their demands and increased its effect. Nothing like this had happened since 1960. The well-known actors, the unknown ones and the writers were joined by the technicians of all those trades that make films possible, cameras, carpenters, decorators, illuminators, photography and sound specialists, up to a total of 170,000 people, who are still in work. strike, heroically suffering hardships that become more serious as the days go by and are only relieved by mutual aid.

Membership in the unions, which were so powerful in the United States, is at its lowest point, barely 10%, but in recent months strikes have multiplied, for the first time in many years, strikes by hotel workers, from school bus drivers, from teachers, from cafeteria employees. Large companies, especially technology companies, blackmail and manipulate to prevent their workers from unionizing, but many have already achieved this in Starbucks franchises, and even in some Amazon warehouses, where demands close to slavery force workers to certain age to wear diapers during the work day, to prevent excessive visits to the bathroom from causing a sanction or even a dismissal, determined aseptically by an algorithm.

The storm of the uprising has reached the car factories of Detroit, where the average salary of a worker is 300 times lower than the annual income of managers, and where both salaries and working conditions have deteriorated in recent years. , including pensions and healthcare. The workers of the three largest manufacturers had never united in the same strike: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis – the former Chrysler, merged with Fiat and PSA. And in it the even better paid ones show solidarity with those who have arrived in recent years and carry out exactly the same tasks receiving half the salary.

It seems like news from another era: workers holding banners and rhythmically chanting protest slogans, blocking the way at the entrance to the factories; heated debates not about ideological fantasies, but about pay rises, social benefits, sick leave, everything that upholds the simple dignity of life. And it surprises us even more that these images of workers on strike and union representatives negotiating harshly with the bosses of corporations that seemed close to omnipotence come from the United States, where the volume, the power, of these companies is much greater than that of any other company. another in Europe, and where the crude individualistic ethics of the most extreme capitalism prevails over the despised values ​​of solidarity. This ideology, so present, and so widespread everywhere, leads us to forget the entire history of political dissidence and union activism that began with the American labor movement in the last decades of the 19th century, and that had its cultural and social splendor. in the New Deal years; It was then subjected to harassment and slander in the era of McCarthyism and the Cold War, and finally thwarted by the neoliberal policies of Reagan and his successors, including Bill Clinton. Right now, in an unprecedented way, Joe Biden makes an appearance at the scenes of the strike in Detroit, with a gesture of open sympathy towards the union movement that no other president has had since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

We would not feel so strange if we had not allowed such pressing issues as labor rights and union activism—the very idea of ​​social justice—to fade from our political consciousness. The last general strike in Spain was in 2002. None had such overwhelming relevance as the one on December 14, 1988, which was organized against a socialist Government. The gradual loss of strength and prestige of the unions corresponded to the imposition of an economic ideology that its supporters presented not as a voluntary choice, and therefore debatable, but as the simple natural evolution of things: the privatization of assets. and public services; social cuts; the elimination of the industrial fabric; the free international movement of capital and companies, but not of people; containment in salaries, but not in benefits; competitiveness based on precarious and poorly paid work.

Unions seemed like a holdover from other times, ineffective and parasitic bureaucracies, obstacles to the common well-being. The irrelevance of his present was confirmed by the elimination of his past. In the stories of anti-Francoism and the transition to democracy there was a lot of space for the political leaders of the left, and even for the veterans of the Regime who contributed more or less willingly to dismantle it, but very little, or none, for the union activists. , men and women, who created the Workers’ Commissions under very harsh conditions, suffering repression more cruel than that inflicted on the university activists, after all relatively protected by their belonging to the middle class. In the language of that time, it was said that unions could not be “transmission belts” for left-wing parties. According to my own experience, a large part of the intellectual, and even physical, energies of those political groups were wasted in rancid theoretical diatribes without the slightest contact with reality. Focused on defending the living and working conditions of the working class, unionists had the responsibility, and the advantage, of never losing sight of the real world. There were no shortage of insiders who disdained this practical roots, calling it “economism” or “reformism.”

One feels remorse, even shame, when realizing that one also allowed oneself to be carried away by that trend of conformism, fashionable, that in progressive environments, perhaps since the nineties, was leaving aside essential issues of social justice, of inequality, labor rights, protection or abandonment of public territory. I remember a forum in these same pages, written by a philosopher, just before the crisis that had begun in the United States began to break out in Spain, when everyone assured that none of that could affect us, that our banks were too more solid than the Americans, etc. The philosopher said that group identities—gender, sexual status, national belonging—had made class differences and solidarities irrelevant in the contemporary world. There were just a few months left before the mirage of prosperity based on financial speculation and the lack of regulations and social controls would collapse, and for class differences to become starker and more visible than ever. Trade unionism is one of those old-fashioned and fashion-resistant tools that can best defend us against the inclemencies of the present, and perhaps of the future.