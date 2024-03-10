The Russian Football Union (RFU) and the domestic sports brand Jögel presented a new uniform for the Russian national team. The presentation took place on March 10 at the international exhibition and forum “Russia” in Moscow.

“The presentation of the new uniform of the national team is certainly a very important event for the RFU, fans, and the entire football community. The national team uniform is not just a “T-shirt” that the players will wear on the field. The form has a symbolic meaning,” said Fed Chairman Alexander Dyukov.

He emphasized that for the players, the uniform is a symbol not only of recognition of merit and talent, but also of enormous responsibility to the fans, teammates and country. For young footballers, the national team uniform is a reference point and an incentive to work hard.

“The national team uniform is also important for all football fans and fans – it becomes a symbol around which they can rally, regardless of club preferences,” added Dyukov.

The FRS also said that the design of the new uniform is inspired by one of the most striking genres of Russian folklore – fairy tales. Its elements symbolize, on the one hand, the passion of football players for the game, and on the other, a cold mind and hardened character. In addition, the new design is intended to emphasize the scale of Russia.

The home set, made in traditional red colors, is dedicated to the Firebird; a pattern in the form of stylized shining feathers of a fairy-tale creature is applied to the uniform. The away uniform, made in light colors, is inspired by the elements of cold: the pattern simultaneously resembles frosty patterns on windows and ice on rivers and lakes.

The kit will be available for sale on March 12, and will be seen in the game for the first time on March 21 and 25 in matches with the national teams of Serbia and Paraguay.

On June 15, 2023, it became known that Jögel became the new supplier of uniforms for the Russian national football teams. The corresponding agreement between the RFU and the sportswear brand was signed on June 15 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). It was also reported that Jögel will provide equipment to 27 national teams of the Russian Federation in different age categories.