Forty days after the extension of the Parana-Paraguay Waterway concession expires, more than 50 references from different areas but who have in common their identification with Kirchnerism They went out to demand the nationalization of that waterway, the exit door for more than 80% of Argentina’s exports.

Through a proclamation, issued in conjunction with the Flag Day, they demanded the end of the current concession and “recover for the State and for all Argentines the essential control and administration of the river route “.

The “Proclamation of June 20” bears the signatures of political, union, social, business, religious, jurists, academics, artists and journalists. aligned with Kirchnerism.

Among the signatories are the Cristinista deputy Fernanda Vallejos; the senator Maria de los Angeles Sacnun; the trade unionists Pablo Moyano and Roberto Baradel; former vice president Amado Boudou; the former Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice Raúl Zaffaroni; the vice president of the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA) Guillermo Moretti; social leaders Juan Carlos Alderete and Juan Grabois, among others.

In line with the claims of other Kirchner sectors, the signatories of the proclamation claimed that the State “assume control and administration of the most important river route in the country, exercise the collection of the toll and progress in the construction of the Magdalena Canal “.

“Today we are faced with the opportunity to regain control of Paraná – a crucial channel for Argentine foreign trade through which most of our exports and imports circulate – raising the flag of our Sovereignty very high”, highlights Proclamation 20 of June devised by the May 25 Group.

The May 25 Group had demonstrated on that national date in favor of prioritizing the health of Argentines before paying the foreign debt and was telling Alberto Fernández how you should negotiate with the Fund.

“The end of this concession in our Paraná opens the possibility for the State, and with it, the Argentine people, to regain control and administration in a strategic area, retracing the path of the riches of the 90’s “said deputy Vallejos.

On April 30, the Executive Branch extended the current concession for a period of 90 days, and then called a substantive tender.

The extension took place in the middle of a offensive of sectors of the ruling party so that the Hidrovía is nationalized.

Until now, the decision of the Casa Rosada is to return to dealership, but with greater control by the State.

“On July 30, the chance to recover, for the State and for all Argentine men and women, the essential control and administration of the most important river route in the country ”, the Group underlined on May 25.

“I support this claim defending our independence, homeland and flag, and fundamentally our dignity against those interests to which they only care about making money and take it abroad, exploiting the workers, ”said truck driver Pablo Moyano.

The judge also signed the proclamation Roberto Andrés Gallardo; the head of the General Inspection of Justice (IGJ), Ricardo Nissen; the owner of the Rural Society (SRA) of Córdoba, Pedro Salas; and also the rural reference Pedro Peretti.



José Luis Gioja, one of the signatories.

In addition, the national deputy and former governor of San Juan, José Luis Gioja; the deputy of the Parlasur Gastón Harispe; the constitutionalists Jorge Cholvis Y Eduardo Barcesat; the artists Cecilia Roth, Liliana Herrero, Luisa Kuliok, Katja alemann, Ignacio Coppani, Marian Farias Gomez; the intellectual Mempo Giardinelli; former Foreign Minister Rafael Bielsa; the psychologist Jorge Aleman; the historian Norberto Galasso; sociologists Atilio Boron Y Monica Peralta Ramos; the retired general Roberto Bendini; the former Minister of Economy Felisa Miceli; and the journalist Víctor Hugo Morales, among others.