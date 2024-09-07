Home policy

Excerpt from the video shared on Telegram by the channel Мій позивний “Гудвін”. In the picture: a drone causing a fire. Recorded by the Ukrainian unit “No Chance”. © Telegram @Мій позивний “Гудвін”/No Chance

Ukraine is now apparently using a weapon called “Dragon Fire” against Russian positions. What is known about the incendiary weapon – and how it could be used in the future.

Zaporizhia – The reports from the Ukraine War are gruesome, but the images are even more impressive. Images shared on social media by the Ukrainian drone group “No Chance” show the alleged use of an incendiary weapon. The incendiary material attached to a drone acts like a flamethrower and in the videos sets fire to a row of trees in the northwest of the city of Polohy in the Zaporizhia region. Ukrainian military bloggers speak of a thermite weapon that could have been used in the fight against Vladimir Putin’s Russian troops.

Thermite and drones in the Ukraine war: Kiev’s troops with new tactics

Numerous images show the Ukrainian attack with the suspected thermite weapon on Russian positions. “In eastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian drone throws molten thermite at a row of trees held by the Russians and sets them on fire,” the OSINTtechnical channel commented on Monday (September 2) on the X platform about the attack against Putin’s troops in the Ukraine war.

In a more video On Telegram, the attack can be seen from the perspective of the drone, which flies over the treetops and distributes its highly dangerous cargo. It was not initially known whether the drone group “No Chance”, which launched the attack, is part of the regular armed forces.

New drone tactics in the Ukraine war: Strategy terrifies Putin’s troops

Ukraine has figured out “how to equip some of its larger drones with thermal distribution systems,” military expert Chad Scott said on TikTok about the attack on Putin’s troops in the war in Ukraine. “Now they are throwing thermite at Russian trenches.” If the soldiers were to flee from the fire, they would become the target of other attacks, the expert continued. “The Russians cannot do much here except run away.” How Newsweek reported that the weapon will be based on the series game of Thrones referred to as “Dracarys” or “Dragonfire”.

Since the heat of such a fire also eats through metal, thermite could be increasingly used in future for attacks on Russian infrastructure, speculates ForbesIn response to drone attacks on oil depots, Russia has begun to build metal cages around its energy facilities to protect them. However, this would not stop thermite incendiary bombs.

Incendiary weapon used in Ukraine against Russia’s war of aggression: Military experts assume it was a thermite weapon

It was not initially possible to independently verify which fuel was used in the video. also Ukrainian military bloggers and the US magazine Newsweek spoke of thermite. This mixture of iron(III) oxide, colloquially known as rust, and aluminum granulate can reach temperatures of over 2,000 degrees when set on fire – making it hotter than lava or a blast furnace. The so-called redox reaction with thermite is one of the hottest ever. The insidious thing is that the fire cannot be simply extinguished. Water, for example, evaporates before it reaches the flame.

The only possible enemy of a thermite fire is sand – but the fire usually only ends when the reaction stops. The US magazine Forbes had already reported in July this year that Ukraine was using thermite bombs against Russia’s war of aggression. “Military experts will recognize the type of ammunition,” it said, referring to a videoin which a drone also detonates an incendiary weapon.

Thermite attack against Putin’s troops in the Ukraine war: “There is no explosion like with phosphorus incendiary bombs”

“There is no explosion and no thick white smoke like with phosphorus incendiary bombs. The other telltale sign is that it burns hot enough to penetrate metal. This is thermite,” said the Forbesreport at the time. The type of fire is very similar to the newly emerged images.

The use of incendiary weapons is prohibited under the Third Protocol of the U.N.-Arms Treaty, it is not prohibited, but restricted. Attacking civilians or military targets “within a concentration of civilians,” for example within a city, is therefore not permitted, as the Federal Agency for Civic Education stresses independently of the alleged thermite attack against Putin’s troops in the Ukraine war. At the beginning of this year, the British military reported “dragon fire.” However, this was a special laser tested by the British military for drone defense. It has nothing to do with the thermite weapon.