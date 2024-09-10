Home policy

From: Michael Kister

Press Split

Sweden is negotiating with Ukraine about handing over Gripen fighter jets. It is now ordering spare parts to prepare for such a weapons delivery.

Stockholm – Until 30 June 2024, Sweden’s bilateral support for Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, amounted to Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy to 0.8 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP). In relation to the resources available to it, the youngest NATO member provided twice as much aid in Ukraine War like Germany, which has so far spent 0.4 percent of its GDP. In the relative supporter ranking, the Federal Republic is seven places behind sixth-placed Sweden.

As Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius recently announced that it would deliver an additional twelve Panzerhaubitz 2000s worth 150 million euros to Ukraine by 2025, Sweden followed closely behind. Its Defence Minister Pål Jonson yesterday announced the composition of the 17th military support package Its value is around 400 million euros and one item stands out in particular: around half of the sum is for spare parts for the Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet – which Ukraine does not yet own at all.

The Jas 39 Gripen, exhibited here during the Royal International Air Tattoo at the British air force base in Fairford, can carry a whole range of weapons into battle. © IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Dennis Goodwin

Ukraine aid with fighter jet spare parts: Sweden prepares Gripen delivery

The latest Swedish arms delivery also includes ammunition for the machine guns of the Combat Vehicle 90, which the Ukrainians value, camouflage equipment for the Pansarbandvagn 302, Robot System 70 anti-aircraft missiles and six additional Combat Boat 90 for river warfare. All these items are being delivered in agreement with the Ukrainian side, which communicated what it needs.

The Gripen spare parts, on the other hand, are an investment in the future. “At the moment, the handover of JAS Gripen to Ukraine is not a viable option as it would clash with the priority introduction of F-16 fighter aircraft,” the Swedish Ministry of Defense said in the announcement of the aid package. “In parallel, however, the Swedish government is continuing its efforts to create the conditions for possible future support of JAS 39 Gripen fighter aircraft to Ukraine,” it continues.

Ukraine and Sweden continue to negotiate fighter jet delivery

Therefore, as part of the latest support package, components for the older JAS 39C/D jet variant are being purchased, which are also used in the construction of new JAS 39E aircraft. This would save the JAS 39C/D from being scrapped and, if the Swedish government decides to do so, could be “considered for a possible future donation to Ukraine,” according to the Ministry of Defense statement. Kyiv-Post According to reports, Sweden currently has almost 100 older JAS 39C/D jets in service, some of which have already been dismantled.

The Swedish newspaper Daily News reported that Ukrainian pilots had already traveled to Sweden in May 2023 to inspect the Gripen jets. At that time, the government of the Scandinavian country was already preparing for a delivery. When Sweden finally joined NATO in February 2024, it looked as if all hurdles would be overcome. However, no agreement has been reached since then in order not to overwhelm the Ukrainian Air Force with the simultaneous introduction of two new fighter aircraft – the JAS 39 Gripen and the F-16.

Gripen jets will arrive “if and when the F-16 program is completed”

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström made a similar statement in July to Voice of America: A Gripen delivery could take place “if and when the F-16 program is completed.” A little later, Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, said in an interview with Voice of Americathat they are interested in the fighter jet and are still in discussions with the Swedish leadership about a future delivery.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

“In the event of a possible donation of the Gripen, our ability to maintain Swedish security and Ukraine’s ability to receive the Gripen must be taken into account,” quoted Daily News Defence Minister Jonson in connection with the latest arms delivery. He was aiming at the rearmament of the Swedish Air Force in response to Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression. By 2030, Sweden wants to Kyiv-Post According to the Ukrainian media, the airline only has 60 older JAS 39C/D aircraft in addition to 60 new JAS 39E aircraft. The modernization could make 20 to 30 aircraft available for Ukraine. (MicKis)