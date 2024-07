UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, | Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Saturday (6) that he will not follow his predecessor Rishi Sunak’s policy of deporting asylum seekers arriving in small boats to the UK to Rwanda.

“The Rwanda plan was dead and buried before it started. It was never a deterrent (to small boat crossings),” Starmer told a news conference.

The project was due to start on 24 July, but was subject to the election result to actually get underway. “I am not prepared to continue with gimmicks that do not act as a deterrent,” Starmer added, commenting on the fact that the law had failed to achieve its initial aim of reducing the arrival of irregular migrants across the Channel.

According to British government statistics, more than 7,500 immigrants had entered the UK in small boats via this route by the beginning of May this year. The deportation of these immigrants was one of the main demands of the Conservative Party.

The program was initially formulated by Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom between 2019 and 2022. After his resignation, his successors, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, continued to try to approve the plan – which occurred in April of this year.