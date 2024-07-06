Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday that the newly formed government will not follow his predecessor’s policy of deporting asylum seekers arriving in the country in small boats to Rwanda.

Thus, this scheme ends before any flights even take off.

“The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It never acted as a deterrent (to small boat crossings),” Starmer said at a news conference.

“I am not prepared to continue with tricks that do not constitute a deterrent,” he added.

The previous Conservative government had signed an agreement with Rwanda to deport asylum seekers there while their applications were processed, a decision that was delayed by lawsuits filed against it by civil society organizations.